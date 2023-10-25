MLB Rumors: Juan Soto-Yankees momentum, Mets-Counsell hiccup, Braves bullpen help
- The Atlanta Braves have already re-signed one of their bullpen pieces.
MLB Rumors: Atlanta Braves offseason is well underway
The Atlanta Braves season ended less than two weeks ago, but Alex Anthopoulos is already preparing for 2024. When looking at this Braves roster, it's tough to find a tremendous weakness. However, Anthopoulos already suggested Atlanta needed to improve the bullpen from the outset, and he has done just that by re-signing Pierce Johnson, who is one of the few Braves relief pitchers who throws at a high velocity.
Johnson was acquired this season from the Colorado Rockies and quickly figured things out in a competitive environment. As the press release mentions, Johnson had a sub-1 ERA after he was sent to the Braves from the hitter-friendly Coors Field. As Anthopoulos said, Atlanta needs to improve its pitching depth, and one way to do that is keeping some promising hurlers around:
"I think all your points that you brought up about the ailments two years in a row going into the postseason with some things that have come up with the rotation, I think (are) extremely fair. I wouldn’t argue. Look, those are the facts. There’s no doubt about it, we had a great season, but there’s no doubt we were definitely banged up. In terms of how that would shape or influence our offseason, I think the same thing (as usual). I’m going to be very guarded with our potential offseason plans," Anthopoulos told David O'Brien of The Athletic.
Anthopoulos was very guarded about the Braves plans, but if Johnson's signing is any indication, more moves will be made shortly.