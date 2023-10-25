MLB Rumors: Juan Soto-Yankees momentum, Mets-Counsell hiccup, Braves bullpen help
- The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have talked Juan Soto trade.
- The New York Mets aren't the only team talking to Craig Counsell.
- The Atlanta Braves have already re-signed one of their bullpen pieces.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: There could be a hiccup in Mets-Craig Counsell negotiations
The New York Mets have an immense financial advantage over any other team as it pertains to bringing in a manager of their choosing. David Stearns voluntarily let Buck Showalter go despite his veteran presence and favorability in the locker room in hopes of pursuing a manager like Craig Counsell.
Counsell was finally permitted to speak with other teams on Wednesday, something that had previously been forbidden until his contract with the Brewers ran out. Milwaukee, perhaps seeing the writing on the wall, wanted to get in Counsell's good graces in case there's a chance he returns in 2024.
As The Athletic reports, Counsell and the Mets will sit down to discuss the bare bones of what the Mets job would look like. Once it becomes clear that New York is the fit for Counsell -- which sure seems like the case right now -- a contract will be negotiated. Counsell wants to reset the market for managers, something that hasn't been discussed enough up to this point. Managers are often underpaid, despite the stress level and importance of their job.
Will Sammon connected Counsell to the Cleveland Guardians, and even said he could return to the Brewers. The Mets are expected to conduct an extensive search of their own, so by no means is this a done deal.
Were Counsell to land elsewhere, it would reflect poorly on a Mets organization which brought in the manager's front office counterpart in Milwaukee -- the man who hired him once before -- only to fail to do so this time around. However, there are plenty of intriguing openings available, including Houston.
The Mets will have to pay up, just like everyone else.