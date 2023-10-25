MLB Rumors: Juan Soto-Yankees momentum, Mets-Counsell hiccup, Braves bullpen help
- The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have talked Juan Soto trade.
- The New York Mets aren't the only team talking to Craig Counsell.
- The Atlanta Braves have already re-signed one of their bullpen pieces.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Yankees trade talks for Juan Soto intensify
The New York Yankees fell well short of expectations in 2023, and in doing so created a need -- Brian Cashman much change the conversation around this team prior to next season. Minor decisions, whether it be a small trade of free-agent signing that doesn't move the needle, aren't good enough.
Cashman and the Yankees haven't been ones to trade away top prospect capital in the recent past. They've balked a deals that included Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Jasson Dominguez and more. Yet, with Juan Soto available for the right asking price, Cashman and Padres manager A.J. Preller are talking.
Soto represents exactly what the Yankees need -- a powerful, left-handed bat who can play the outfield with Aaron Judge. He'd also come at a steep asking price in terms of prospects and, eventually, money. It should also be noted that the Padres are not committed to dealing Soto.
Preller said that the team's 'first path' would be extending Soto, though he won't rule anything out. "We've never been a group that says no to anything," Preller said. "I wouldn't read into that. That's just kind of the way we operate."
So, Preller is willing to answer the phone. Whether Cashman can make him listen is another question entirely.