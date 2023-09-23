MLB Rumors: Juan Soto-Yankees buzz, Arenado uncertainty, Red Sox return
- Red Sox star could opt to return to Boston
- Cardinals have questions with latest Nolan Arenado news
- Could the Yankees add Juan Soto this offseason?
MLB Rumors: Justin Turner open to returning to Red Sox
Even though the Boston Red Sox won't be playing October baseball, they might've made one of the best offseason additions for the 2023 season when they inked Justin Turner to a one-year deal.
That one-year deal, however, is a creative one. There's an option for the 2024 season with Boston worth $13.4 million, but with only a $6.7 million buyout. As such, the expectation has been that Turner won't be returning to the Red Sox -- especially with how well he's played with the Red Sox this season.
On that contract, that's likely true. But Turner was asked about his future recently and, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, a return to Boston isn't out of the question. In fact, it's something the 38-year-old would welcome.
“I’m not even there yet. That’s for after the season and we’ll figure it out when that comes,” Turner said. “I love playing in Boston and I’ve had a great experience here so obviously, it would be fantastic if I was still here.”
The complications with Turner's return, however, are quite obvious. For one, the price for what will be a 39-year-old veteran is going to go up. On top of that, it seems as if the Red Sox would prefer to keep Masataka Yoshida as a primary DH rather than an everyday outfielder. Furthermore, if Boston does get involved on Shohei Ohtani, that further complicates the DH situation.
With all of that being said, it'd be hard not to heavily consider bringing back Turner given that he's posted an .812 OPS with 23 home runs and 95 RBI this season. What the Red Sox do in this situation will be one of the first major tests for whoever replaces Chaim Bloom in Boston.