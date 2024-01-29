MLB Rumors: Justin Turner's market, Cease prospect return, Red Sox backup plan
Justin Turner decision, new Dylan Cease favorites, Red Sox target
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox backup plan for Turner, Duvall revealed
The Boston Red Sox are a team that may find themselves in the mix for some outfield help.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have shown interest in first baseman and outfielder Garrett Cooper. Cotillo described Cooper as a potential Plan B if the Red Sox are unable to sign outfielder Adam Duvall.
Cooper is mainly a first baseman and designated hitter, but does have some experience in right field. The veteran slugger struggled to the tune of a .251/.304/.419 slash line in 2023 with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.
2023 could ultimately prove to be an outlier for Cooper, who was a key piece of the Marlins lineup for several years. Boston has plenty of left-handed bats and could use some help from the right side of the plate, even after already adding Vaughn Grissom and Tyler O'Neill in trades.
O'Neill and Rob Refsnyder are the Red Sox only right-handed options in the outfield at the moment, so Cooper could ultimately be a fit. But his limited experience in the outfield may play a role in which direction the Red Sox ultimately decide to go in free agency.