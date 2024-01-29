MLB Rumors: Justin Turner's market, Cease prospect return, Red Sox backup plan
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease trade prospect return from Mariners
On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported that a new team had joined the mix for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease.
That team is the Seattle Mariners, who have been discussing a deal with the White Sox.
Cease would be a significant upgrade for the Mariners in their rotation. They already have George Kirby, Luis Castillo, and Logan Gilbert in the top three slots. Adding Cease to the mix would make them a serious World Series contender.
Cease also still has two years of club control left, so the Mariners would have him for a while and could even be presented with an opportunity to extend him beyond 2025.
Nightengale notes that the White Sox have pivoted in terms of their asking price. In terms of what they would want in return, it appears that they are now focusing on major league-ready talent as opposed to top prospects. Young right-handers Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo are reportedly the pieces that the White Sox are focusing on.
Miller or Woo, whichever one is acquired by the White Sox should a deal fall into place, would be a solid piece for them to build around. Both are cost-controlled options, and each have six years of club control remaining.
Ultimately, it all depends on how much trade talks progress in the coming weeks, as the expectation is now that Cease will begin the 2024 season in a White Sox uniform.
But the Mariners can't be counted out as potential suitors. They have plenty of starting pitching depth and several young, cost-controlled options that could be used as trade pieces, with Woo and Miller being two of them.
It will be interesting to see if trade talks between the two teams progress and if they can ultimately agree on a package.