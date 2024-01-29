MLB Rumors: Justin Turner's market, Cease prospect return, Red Sox backup plan
Justin Turner decision, new Dylan Cease favorites, Red Sox target
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Justin Turner market down to Cubs, Mets, Giants, Blue Jays
Justin Turner enjoyed a strong season with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. The veteran slugger hit .276 and crushed 23 home runs while also posting an OPS of .800.
The 39-year-old opted out of the remainder of his deal with Boston and became a free agent once again. But according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the slugger may be close to making a decision on where to play in 2024.
Morosi notes that a decision could come as soon as this week, with teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays are searching for an impact corner-infield bat.
Turner would be a good fit for all of the teams listed. He played with the Mets from 2010-13. Toronto may have a hole at third base with Matt Chapman currently a free agent.
The Giants and Cubs have both been linked to Chapman, so if they are unable to land the slugging third baseman, Turner could be a solid fallback option, especially for San Franciso, who may be losing Brandon Crawford.
Turner could potentially serve as a designated hitter if signed by the Mets, as they have options at the third base position, including Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.