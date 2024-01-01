MLB Rumors: Kenley Jansen trade, Cubs Bellinger replacement, Cards dealing
MLB Rumors: Cardinals could look to make blockbuster trade for starting pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals have been among the league's most active teams this offseason so far, signing three starting pitchers and pulling off a trade. St. Louis signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson to bolster what was a horrific rotation this past season, and they traded Tyler O'Neill to the Red Sox to open up clear playing time for other outfielders the Cardinals have.
While the Cardinals have definitely improved their team this offseason, more work has to be done for them to get where they really want to go. The postseason. Even with three starters added, the Cardinals have more work to do in the rotation. Gray is a frontline starter, and the Cardinals should get plenty of innings out of Lynn, Gibson, Steven Matz, and Miles Mikolas, but they need more quality innings. Gray is the only one who they can realistically count on to give them quality innings each and every time out.
The Cardinals are unlikely to spend the money it'd take to sign Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, so the trade market is where they can do the most damage. One pitcher they can target is Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo who Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller deemed as a fit. Whether Miami would consider trading arguably their best pitcher remains to be seen, but with the Cardinals having offense to offer, that's something the Marlins would at least have to consider.
Young future star Jordan Walker feels untouchable, but any of Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, or Alec Burelson could be of interest for a Marlins team that desperately needs more offense. Luzardo won't come cheap, but he'd certainly help the Cardinals get closer to where they want to end up. All they'd have to do to get it is trade from a position of strength, their outfield depth, and potentially add some prospect capital as well. For three years of Luzardo, the Cardinals would be foolish to not throw a very serious offer Miami's way.