An unthinkable Orioles-Red Sox trade to sabotage the Yankees at the deadline
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. It rivals any other because of the history, tenacity, and downright ugliness that has stemmed from their games over the years.
In 2024 though, the Yankees are firmly ahead of the Red Sox. Boston holds a 6.9 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Baseball Reference, and the Yankees hold a 99.9 percent chance as they sit in first place in the AL East.
So the Red Sox may not be able to sabotage the Yankees season this year on the field. But, they could link up with the Orioles for a trade that could boost Baltimore past New York in the division. That would be quite a petty way of sabbotaging your rival, but it actually makes sense.
An Orioles-Red Sox trade to provide Baltimore with needed bullpen stability
It's almost a guarantee that the Red Sox will trade their expiring closer, Kenley Jansen, ahead of the trade deadline. Jansen has already appeared disgruntled with the situation and at this point, Boston doesn't have much of any other options.
Their division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, could desperately use this bullpen help though. They're without their typical closer, Felix Bautista, as he recovers from a UCL tear last season.
This trade gets done in a simple, one for one deal. Baltimore has the most complete farm system in the game and it gives them the flexibility to trade Trace Bright, their 16th ranked prospect, to Boston. Acquiring Jansen gives them the bullpen stability that they need so badly while keeping all of their most coveted prospects.
Bright, 23, is having a good season in Double-A. He's still a few seasons away from being ready for the big leagues, but his fastball/curveball combo attached to his 6-foot-4 frame could be something to watch in the minor leagues. He would provide an instant boost to the Boston farm system, while the Red Sox are losing their expiring, disgruntled closer. Oh, and they're helping the Orioles move past the Yankees in the AL East. Huge win of a trade for the Red Sox.
The Orioles can part ways with Bright, just because of the depth in their farm system. Acquiring Jansen and making a push this year is more important to them than looking down their system and keeping the depth where it is. They will just continue to reload their system as they trade pieces away anyway.