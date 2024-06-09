An emergency Phillies-Red Sox trade after another Jose Alvarado blown save
By Mark Powell
Overall, the Phillies did a tremendous job addressing their bullpen depth this winter, and it's paid off in a big way. The Phils rank second in MLB with a 2.90 team bullpen ERA, just .02 behind the New York Yankees for the league lead.
While the Phillies bullpen is a strength from top to bottom, there are a few weak spots. Gregory Soto, for one, is meant to be a back-end reliever in the seventh or eighth inning. Instead, his ERA ballooned over five on Sunday in a lackluster outing against the Mets. Jose Alvarado, the Phillies closer, blew an opportunity to end the game in the top of the ninth.
Alvarado is not bad -- if anything, he is an above-average closer in a league where that is tough to come by. However, his performance on Sunday speaks to one of the Phillies biggest needs -- more back-end bullpen options. Thankfully, there should be several affordable options available to them come the trade deadline.
Ring the bell: Phillies need bullpen help, so why not Kenley Jansen?
The Phillies have been connected to just about every closer on the trade market early this season, from Mason Miller to Kenley Jansen. As far as we know, Miller isn't available despite being a Pennsylvania native and playing for a losing team in the Oakland Athletics. Jansen, however, is on an expiring contract and has plenty of postseason experience to draw from. The Red Sox remain in the AL Wild Card conversation for now, but they're in a crowded division and are a longshot to make a postseason run of their own.
The 36-year-old Jansen is having his best season in recent memory, posting a 2.89 ERA with nine saves for Boston. The Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to land Jansen at the deadline given their own need for bullpen help, and the familiarity between the two sides. Here's how the Phillies can one-up Los Angeles.
Perhaps the Dodgers will prove me wrong, but it's tough to see Los Angeles coughing up two top-20 prospects, including an MLB-ready starter in the top-10 of their farm system rankings, for Jansen. As great as Jansen has been throughout his career and this season, he is a veteran rental who could break down at any moment.
Normally, it would be wise of Dave Dombrowski to try and bring the price down, but as fans witnessed on Sunday, the Phils don't have that kind of time.