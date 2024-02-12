MLB Rumors: Kyle Tucker extension, Cardinals trade bait, Yankees-Cease update
- The Yankees aren't out on Dylan Cease, despite assumptions the rotation was locked in
- After Tyler O'Neill is gone, a new piece of trade bait has emerged for the St. Louis Cardinals
- The latest on a possible Kyle Tucker extension with Astros
By Josh Wilson
Yankees are still after Dylan Cease in the 11th hour
It was presumed that the New York Yankees were done adding to their starting rotation after they signed Marcus Stroman, slapping him into a core that also features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt.
After speculation that New York was an unlikely landing spot for the 2023 NL Cy Young winner due to their rotation looking finalized, a new report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today indicates the Yankees are still in on Cease.
"The New York Yankees are still open to acquiring Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease, but they refuse to part with prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones."
While that may be surprising on the surface, it shouldn't be viewed as bad news for the Yankees rotation. Rodon struggled with injury all throughout last year and there is no guarantee he can be a steadily available piece of the starting five. Cortes was injury-laden last year as well, though the average sentiment around his potential moving forward is one of optimism.
Clarke Schmidt came around last year, but started slow as he transitioned from a relief to starter role.
A sixth starter may seem superfluous right now, but don't be shocked if the Yankees find themselves truly in need of one for most of the season due to injuries or even having to move one of their pitchers to the bullpen. Remember, Schmidt has historically been a relief pitcher, and Marcus Stroman also moved to the Cubs bullpen last year when he returned from an injury.