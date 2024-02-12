MLB Rumors: Kyle Tucker extension, Cardinals trade bait, Yankees-Cease update
- The Yankees aren't out on Dylan Cease, despite assumptions the rotation was locked in
- After Tyler O'Neill is gone, a new piece of trade bait has emerged for the St. Louis Cardinals
- The latest on a possible Kyle Tucker extension with Astros
By Josh Wilson
Kyle Tucker on path for an extension with Astros
The Houston Astros have been so close to bursting through the "dynasty" mark, winning two World Series in the last seven years and becoming a mainstay in the Championship and World Series rounds of the playoffs every year in between.
But now is where building gets difficult, because the affordable contracts the Astros have built around are becoming not so any more. Houston would love to hold onto its core players who have contributed to recent playoff success, but it won't be cheap.
At times this offseason there have been concerns that the Astros wouldn't be able to hold onto Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. Astros General Manager Dana Brown has recently been discussing extensions and trying to quell the panic, letting everyone know that the organization is doing everything it can to right the franchise as far as extensions go. The team already locked up Altuve. Next is Bregman, but the team is also looking at another bat: Kyle Tucker.
Brown admitted that Kyle Tucker is firmly in-view as an extension candidate (to MLB Network Radio, H/T MLB Trade Rumors) for the Houston Astros, who are frantically trying to keep its stars in-house as they come close to hitting the open market.
Tucker made his second ever and consecutive All-Star team last year, was fifth in MVP voting, and batted in an AL-leading 112 RBI in 2023. His OPS+ hit a nearly career-high 142 and he bagged just short of 300 bases.
At 27, Tucker is the youngest of the trio between he, Bregman, and Altuve, so he may wind up being the most important extension for Houston as far as dollars per impact go.