Another Astros-Phillies trade for Kyle Tucker with Houston's leverage all but gone
The Philadelphia Phillies have been connected to the Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker ever since the rumors began to swirl that Tucker could be available.
But at the time, the Astros had all the leverage. Tucker is under team control next season and the Astros have been rumored to be working on an extension with their star outfielder. But Chandler Rome of The Athletic seems to think that Houston is running out of time to sign that extension.
"... the time to sign Tucker to an Astros-centric extension has long passed ... His representatives at Excel Sports Management will demand the sort of contract Crane has long been loath to give, beginning a saga that's played out across the past six seasons. George Springer, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa and Dallas Keuchel, all lived it. All ended up elsewhere."
Phillies could be beneficiaries of the Astros latest contract fumble
The idea that the Astros could lose Tucker to free agency, without even a conversation of an extension, could prompt Houston to deal him this year, while he has his highest value you. But they lose their leverage when this idea came out.
Brad Wakai of Inside the Astros agrees.
"The time for this franchise to get something worked out with Tucker has long come and gone as his representation is going to advise him to get market value for what he's worth."
And who has been the team that's been connected to Tucker every step of the way?
The Philadelphia Phillies.
I proposed a trade that would send Phillies' prospects SS Aidan Miller, SS Bryan Rincon and RHP Christian McGowan to Houston for the aforementioned Kyle Tucker.
But with the recent news that Houston may be handcuffed to either trade Tucker or lose him to free agency, the Phillies may not have to give up as much to acquire him. At the very least, it would make the proposed deal from early June look a lot more attractive to the Astros front office.
If the Phillies can get their hands on Tucker, they would fill the biggest hole on their roster with the best available player on the market. The rich would get richer and it would push the Phillies in the direction in which they would like to be headed.
It would also kickstart an Astros rebuild that nobody saw coming before the season started. What a difference a few months can make in the baseball world.