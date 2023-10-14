MLB rumors: Kyle Wright surgery, Padres star linked to ALCS team, Yankees' target
- Kyle Wright surgery details revealed
- San Diego Padres reliever linked to an AL team still in the postseason
- The New York Yankees 'most obvious' free agency target
By Scott Rogust
Braves starter Kyle Wright undergoes surgery for torn capsule in shoulder
The Atlanta Braves' season once again ended at the hands of their rivals, the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. This comes after a historic season in which they tied the single-season home run record as a team and clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League with a 104-58 record. Yet, they could pick up just one win in the postseason and fell short of winning their planned second World Series title in three years.
Ahead of the start of the NLDS, reports circulated that starting pitcher Kyle Wright is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season, as he needed shoulder surgery. There were no details as to what the surgery was for.
The Braves announced on Friday that Wright underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder this past Wednesday. The team confirmed reports that Wright is expected to miss the entire 2024 campaign.
This is confirmed brutal news for the Braves, as their rotation was hit hard by injuries throughout the year, including Michael Soroka, who was shut down this season due to forearm inflammation.
Wright dealt with shoulder soreness throughout the year, dating back to spring training. After making five starts at the start of the season, Wright was shut down in May and sidelined until September. But when he returned, he struggled. By the start of the NLDS, Wright was placed on the 60-day injured list.
Through nine games (seven starts), Wright recorded a 6.97 ERA, a 1.84 WHIP, a 1-3 win-loss record, 34 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 31.0 innings.
With the procedure confirmed to be a torn capsule, the recovery will be a long one for Wright, who will likely miss all of the 2024 season for the Braves.