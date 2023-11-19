MLB Rumors: Kyle Wright trade explained, Mike Trout trade, Red Sox setback
- Red Sox suffer setback with key prospect
- Dodgers have bold plan to trade for Mike Trout
- Why the Braves sent Kyle Wright to the Royals
MLB Rumors: Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer suffers injury setback
The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a hectic and potentially very productive offseason under new man-in-charge Craig Breslow. And yet, the offseason starts with a bit of bad news from Boston's farm system.
According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, top prospect Marcelo Mayer has suffered a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury. (Assist from our friends over at BoSox Injection).
"Marcelo Mayer, who resumed swinging this fall in Fort Myers while rehabbing from a left shoulder impingement, is now home in California on a strength program and will be reevaluated after Thanksgiving. The Sox still expect Mayer’s injury won’t require surgery, and that he’ll be a full-go for spring training."
Mayer, the No. 11 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, is expected to be a full-go for spring training, which is the most important takeaway from this news. He's set to lose valuable fall league reps, but the 20-year-old has a long runway ahead of him. There's no reason for panic in Boston.
Splitting last season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Mayer slashed .236/.306/.433 with 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, 68 walks, and 107 strikeouts in 314 at-bats. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Mayer has a long way to go before he suits up for the big-league squad. That said, don't expect this injury to have any serious long-term impact.