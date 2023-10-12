MLB Rumors: Latest Shohei Ohtani free-agency update could change everything
The latest Shohei Ohtani free agency update could change the outlook of his future in MLB, including where he'll play next season.
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is set to hit free agency this winter. While he underwent Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago and will not pitch until 2025 at the earliest, Ohtani is still expected to garner serious interest and perhaps land a contract close to $500 million, if not more, which would set an MLB record.
Ohtani was favored to land with a west coast team, as was his preference when he was originally posted from Japan back in 2017. However, the latest report suggests Ohtani is open to signing on the east coast this time around, which could change the entire outlook of his free agency. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported that "industry chatter in recent weeks" suggests Ohtani is open to signing on the east coast, and has been linked with the New York Mets, New York Yankees and even Boston Red Sox since the season ended.
Back in 2017, Ohtani only considered teams in the midwest or west coast. He met with the Angels, Dodgers, Giants, Padres Mariners, Rangers, and Cubs. This time around, that is expected to change.
MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani will to sign with east coast teams
The New York Mets are understandably interested in Ohtani, as well as the Red Sox and potentially the Blue Jays. There are only so many teams with the budget to afford Ohtani.
Steve Cohen and the Mets have prioritized Ohtani since last offseason, though their inability to contend in 2023 could come back to haunt them. Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be a more realistic target for them in the long run.
The Yankees, meanwhile, have been more budget conscious in recent years. Ohtani would significantly raise their payroll and put them over the luxury tax. It's unclear if Hal Steinbrenner is willing to pay that bill.
A player like Ohtani only comes around so many times a century. We've never seen anything like him, and may not after he's retired. He's worth every penny, and now potentially willing to play anywhere.