MLB Rumors: Latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto report paints clear picture of where priorities lie
The latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto report paints a clear picture that he wants to sign with a big-market franchise with luxury tax flexibility.
By Dhendrix1
Now that Shoehi Ohtani has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the remaining dominos will fall in MLB free agency. One of the top names still available is 25-year-old right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. As of Friday, per NBC Sports Philadelphia, the most recent visit for Yamamoto was with the Philadelphia Phillies.
He has already met with the Dodgers, New York Mets, and the New York Yankees.
In Mark Feinsand's recent article on MLB.com, the reporter claims that the Yankees may be the favorites to sign Yamamoto, though the Mets and Dodgers remain hopeful to land him. Some believed the Dodgers trading for Tyler Glasnow eliminated them from contention for Yamamoto, but don't rule them just yet either.
MLB Rumors: Dodgers, Yankees and Mets in the lead for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
If Feinsand is accurate with his report that the Yankees are a frontrunner with the Mets right there in contention, it is clear that it will likely come down to a bidding war to sign him.
Although he has also met with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, it is clear that Yamamoto would like to sign with a team that has the money to spend on not only him, but other available players as well. If his priority is indeed money, Mets owner Steve Cohen has the opportunity to outbid any other team in the hunt right now.
Keep in mind that Yamamoto's window to sign with a team expires on Jan. 4. He is the biggest name on the market right now, and all of the teams that were involved in the pursuit but missed out on Ohtani, will be even more invested in Yamamoto. Missing out on both Yamamoto and Ohtani for teams like the Yankees or Mets pretty much summarizes a failure of an offseason.
We will keep an eye out to see where Yamamoto ultimately decides to sign.