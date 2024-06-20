A longshot Braves-Astros trade replaces Ronald Acuña Jr., creates a dynasty
The Atlanta Braves need to replace their superstar outfielder, Ronald Acuña Jr. and they need to do it in the next few weeks. There have been plenty of options and ideas thrown out there, but they all seem to be attempting to replace Acuña by committee. This means stringing multiple players together to fill his spot in the lineup.
But, what if the stars alligned perfectly for Atlanta and Alex Anthopoulos got ultra-aggressive? They could try to fill this hole in one move, one huge move, creating the next big dynasty in Atlanta.
Although it's an incredible longshot, Anthopoulos could dial the Houston Astros number and attempt to get Kyle Tucker in a massive trade deadline deal that turns the Braves season on it's head.
A massive (longshot) Braves-Astros trade that sends Kyle Tucker to Atlanta to replace Acuña Jr.
MLB insider Jon Heyman said during a B/R Walkoff livestream that Tucker could be a "longshot trade candidate" at the July 30 deadline. Heyman does stress that he doubts the Astros would even consider trading away Tucker.
"Would they trade [Kyle] Tucker? I doubt it, but listen — the category is surprise, longshot players who could be moved. So, I'm going to throw Tucker in there. Longshot, but obviously teams will be asking," said Heyman.
Pitching a trade like this is incredibly tough. Everything has to be perfect and even then, this deal could still avoid the mark by quite a bit. It's truly a longshot deal to pitch.
But if the Astros fall out of playoff contention completely and are interested in a full scale rebuild, the Braves are the perfect suitor for their MVP level outfielder. Will the Astros ever opt to do this? Who knows. But if they do? This is how it could be done.
A trade for Tucker would have to completely wow the Astros and still then, they may not be inclined to do it. This offer is exactly the kind of deal that could completely wow the Astros front office. This deal includes three top 15 prospects for the Braves including their number three and number six prospects. It only makes sense, considering the player of Tucker's caliber, and the fact he's under contract through the 2025 season.
Spencer Schwellenbach is ready for the big leagues, albeit he's not an ace yet. He's made a handful of starts in Atlanta and has shown serious promise, more so than many of Atlanta's young arms. He would be very tough for Anthopoulos to part ways with, but with so many young, talented arms, the Braves would be okay without him.
Nacho Alvarez Jr., 21, was recently called up to Triple-A and he looks good there. He's slashing .406/.441/.781 across seven Triple-A games where he already has six extra base hits. This is an incredibly promising development because power is where he lacks the most in his game.
Darius Vines needs out of Atlanta very badly. He has shown promise in his professional career but he's facing the fact that he may need to become a reliever to stick in the big leagues. The Braves' system is loaded with young pitching talent, and it'll be nearly impossible for Vines to find a forever home in the Atlanta rotation. Trading him is more than okay for the Braves.
Would the Astros accept this? Maybe. Under certain circumstances, they absolutely could. Would Atlanta accept this? Probably. They would add Tucker to a lineup that is already stacked as is. When Acuña returns, they could have one of the best lineups in recent memory.