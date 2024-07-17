MLB Rumors: Luis Robert Jr. favorite, Garrett Crochet trending, Reds plans
The MLB All-Star Game has come and gone, leaving us with the trade deadline to be the next big event to look forward to as the MLB season pushes on through July.
While mostly everything up to this point has been rumors, speculation and everybody playing matchmaker between MLB teams (myself included), the real deals are likely about to start taking place in the next week or so. This deadline may lack star power, if the rumored superstars are held onto. But there's also a chance that a ton of big names will be moved.
Only time will tell.
MLB Rumors: Luis Robert likely to be dealt, Mariners among suitors
For most of the year, it's been a roller coaster ride with Luis Robert Jr. At one point, it seemed obvious he will be traded -- he's on the Chicago White Sox, after all. Then, Robert Jr. got hurt and his value plummeted. He returned from injury and played poorly, which didn't help matters. Some pundits suggested that the White Sox would hold onto Robert Jr. until at least this winter.
Now, despite only having about 160 at bats, Robert has 11 homers, 11 stolen bases and he's slashing .236/.313/.491, up a ton from the .176/.247/.486 slash line that he had a month ago. Robert simply needed to find his footing, see live pitching again and get the ball rolling, and now he looks just like the player he was a year ago.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Robert recently as well.
"Considering the White Sox’s current timeline, word is reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet and outfield star Luis Robert (the Mariners make sense for him, too) have a decent chance to be dealt," Heyman wrote.
Heyman makes the Seattle Mariners connection to Robert. Robert would be an impact bat that could kickstart that lineup, alongside Julio Rodriguez. Seattle needs offensive help more than any team in the league and Robert Jr. is the big fish they're searching for.
MLB Rumors: All signs pointing to Garrett Crochet trade this month
All signs are starting to point to the White Sox trading Garrett Crochet this month. These have been rumors for the better part of the season due to Crochet's breakout performance this year, but the holdup has been finding a suitor for him.
Early on, the White Sox will likely ask for much more than they should, slowly bringing down the asking price until somebody bites on it. With so much reported interest, including the Dodgers, Orioles and Padres among many others, Chicago should have no issue in finding a trade partner.
MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned Garrett Crochet alongside Luis Robert as two of the White Sox superstars that are heading in the direction of being dealt.
Crochet might bring the biggest haul of prospects of any trade made this season, if he's dealt. It's not often that a young, controllable ace finds his way to the open trade market like this. If Chicago is able to get his true value in return, while also moving Robert, they could be looking at adding several top-100 MLB prospects to their organization.
MLB Rumors: 'Surging Reds' could be buyers before trade deadline
The Cincinnati Reds have been in a tough spot this year. After a breakout season last year, the Reds came into the 2024 season with playoff aspirations. They had all the young talent to do it and their front office even went out and made moves for players like Jeimer Candelario, Nick Martinez, Brent Suter and Emilio Pagan.
But after the Reds suffered injuries to their two young stars, Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, it seemed as though the season would go to waste.
But behind an incredible starting rotation led by All-Star Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott, the Reds have still found a way to be competitive. Elly De La Cruz is having a ridiculous season and Jonathan India looks to be better than ever.
Speaking of India, MLB insider Jon Heyman said that the infielder is unlikely to be traded, and that the Reds should be buyers come July 30.
Buying would definitely make sense for Cincinnati. They're just a few pieces away from competing with the best teams in the NL Central. A big outfield bat or two, some depth in the infield, another starting pitcher and a high-leverage reliever would all be successful additions.