A Reds-White Sox blockbuster trade package for Luis Robert Jr.
The Cincinnati Reds are not the type of team to make a huge move. Especially under the current management, the mantra in Cincinnati has been to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild.
Now, Cincinnati has a talented roster. They have a rotation that's pitching their tails off. They have a lineup full of young studs that have only scratched the potential of what they could be. And they're turning their nightmare season around, slowly but surely pushing themselves closer to a playoff spot.
Would now not be a perfect time for the Reds to make a huge move? I mean, they're in a great spot to add at the trade deadline, especially if they're adding a player with, say, three years of team control. Throw in the idea that it's in a position of need and you have a recipe for a potential move.
A massive Reds-White Sox trade that shows Cincinnati wants to win right now
This is purely hypothetical. The Reds have expressed no clear interest in making this move. Nothing from the management points in this direction, but, from the outside looking in, it makes sense.
How fun would it be to pair Luis Robert alongside Elly De La Cruz?
Cincinnati needs a young, controllable star outfielder that swings it from the right side. There isn't a better one on the market than Luis Robert. And Cincinnati has the farm system to make this trade a real possibility.
Cincinnati would have to part ways with three of their top 15 prospects, including one of their top 100 guys, Edwin Arroyo. But they can do this. Let me explain.
Edwin Arroyo is tremendously valuable to the Reds. He may be the best defensive shortstop in the organization. He's a truly special talent. But Cincinnati has Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and even Noelvi Marte who can play shortstop at the MLB level. Where is Arroyo going to fit in this infield in the coming years?
As for Phillips and Richardson, while talented, they've struggled with command. Cincinnati is loaded with young pitching, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott and Graham Ashcraft at the big-league level. Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder and Chase Petty make up some of their top arms down the ladder. When and where does Cincinnati find a spot in the rotation for Richardson or Phillips?
Arroyo is currently injured, dealing with season-ending surgery, but when he returns next year, he's going to be a 21-year-old, switch-hitting shortstop with one of the best gloves in the minors.
The White Sox would be foolish to not at least consider this package for Robert. They would get the loaded package of prospects they want for Robert.
And Cincinnati can do without these prospects if it means acquiring an electric, 26-year-old outfielder who slugged 38 homers and 36 doubles last year. He hasn't caught his stride in 2024, but when he does, the Cincinnati faithful will wish he was in a Reds uniform.