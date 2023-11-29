MLB rumors: Luis Severino stays in New York with a prove-it deal with Mets
Luis Severino's disastrously bad 2023 ruined his free agency market, but he's sticking in the Big Apple and suiting up for the New York Mets in 2024.
By Josh Wilson
Luis Severino is staying in New York City. Though in 2024, he'll play for a team other than the New York Yankees for the first time in his career, his mailing address may not change as he is set to get on the bump for the Mets as he tries to revitalize his playing reputation.
The deal comes in as a one-year deal, no surprise there. It's in his best interest to try to re-enter the market as soon as possible.
Sevy gets $13 million for the year according to Jeff Passan and will have an opportunity to prove his bumpy 2023 was a mere fluke, and that he still has what it takes to be worthy of a long-term substantial contract.
Mets take a calculated risk on player that might just need a change of scenery
The New York Mets made flashy pitching signings the last few years, and ultimately traded two ace pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, at the trade deadline in 2023. With it came a signal that the Mets were instead going to spend smarter in the future.
Whether Severino fits the bill of a smart signing remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly a calculated risk, and a low-risk at that for the organization.
Sevy needs to rehabilitate his image after a 6.65 ERA season with the Yankees in 2023. Likewise, the Mets need to spend some time letting its farm system grow. A new era for the Mets, and a new era for Severino.
Looking back the last several years, Severino is a great bet to place. He was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018 and a possible Cy Young candidate in the former of those years. In 2022, he staged a 3.18 ERA season and a 7-3 record with a 1.00 WHIP.
2023 started with an injury, and Severino could never quite generate momentum after that. There's recent history to suggest he can still be a pretty good pitcher, and the Mets didn't break the bank or hamstring their payroll for several years to take the risk.