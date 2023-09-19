MLB rumors: Macado on blast again, Padres toxic relationship, Correa injury
- Carlos Correa left Monday's game with an injury
- The Padres have a key relationship that has been described as unfixable
- Manny Macadho is on blast again in another investigative reporting piece
By Josh Wilson
Padres have a crucial relationship that is beyond repair
The San Diego Padres are likely going to miss out on the postseason. With that will certainly come questions about Bob Melvin's job security, questions that are growing louder and louder when you consider the people likely to make those decisions.
Padres manager A.J. Preller's leadership was dug into deeply (subscription required) in a recent investigative piece from Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin at The Athletic. Preller was described as a hard worker but a micromanager, and several unnammed sources who work with or have worked with him questioned his management style.
The article also reported that Melvin and Preller have a terrible relationship. It said Padres staffers have reported that Preller would tell players and Melvin two different things, and that the rift between the two leaders in the organization is deep and wide.
One player used the word "unfixable" to describe the relationship between the two.
Furthermore, the article reiterates that owner Peter Seidler is a fan of Preller. It's hard to see both Preller and Melvin sticking around for 2024, and Preller has ownership on his side.