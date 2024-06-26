A Mariners-Blue Jays trade that makes Pete Alonso a distant memory
By John Buhler
While the fit seemed like a good idea at the time, there may be a better power hitter for a team like the Seattle Mariners to acquire at the trade deadline than New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Yes, the Mariners and Mets play in opposite leagues. Although New York has played better baseball of late, they are only a fringe wild card team in the NL. Alonso is also playing on an expiring contract this year.
If this is the guy the Mariners want, then go for it. However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a different slugger for Seattle to acquire. He suggested Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With an additional year of control, that may be worth it more for the Mariners to potentially trade for him. Figuring out the right compensation package could be a bit challenging.
Here is a rough estimate of what I would think it would cost the Mariners to do business with Toronto.
If you want to give the Blue Jays three of your top four prospects in exchange for Guerrero, so what? This is about getting an All-Star-level talent at first base for the rest of this year and all of next. If the Mariners play well down the stretch, there is a decent chance that he re-signs with Seattle in his free agency in two offseasons. Keep in mind Seattle would only get a few months of Alonso guaranteed.
Since I went with two prospects in exchange for Guerrero, I went with infielder Cole Young and Lazaro Montes for two reasons. Young is the Mariners' top prospect and is major-league ready next year. Montes is Seattle's No. 4 prospect is has an estimated time of arrival in 2026. If you want to go with catcher Harry Ford or infielder Colt Emerson instead, I wouldn't blame you. I like this mix a bit more.
This is because, yes, you would want the Mariners' best prospect as part of the package to part ways with Guerrero. Although I think going with Ford and Emerson as No. 2 and No. 3 could suffice, you want to feel like you won the trade. Going with No. 4 Montes does not feel as punitive for the Mariners should it only be a year-and-change rental for Guerrero. Again, I am not the one calling the shots here.
Let's discuss if the Mariners have a realistic shot at landing Guerrero from Toronto at the deadline.
How Seattle Mariners deal for Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
With how well teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees have played in the East and Central Divisions, it serves Seattle to add an offensive weapon to ensure themselves that the Houston Astros don't overtake them in division. Keep in mind that the Texas Rangers also won the World Series a season ago. Los Angeles and Oakland are not serious threats.
Because trading for Guerrero would signify two things, Seattle going for it and Toronto beginning to rebuild, you cannot do this halfway. Acquiring a player like Guerrero should force the Mariners to do whatever is necessary to contend for this year, next and beyond. As for Toronto, it is okay to hit the reset button and rebuild, but you can't take shortcuts. Be honest with yourself and adjust accordingly.
What I like about the Mariners' chances of landing Guerrero is that Seattle's trade deadline needs have been obvious from the start. If they are going to add anything, it is going to be offense, preferably a guy who can play some first base. Prying Guerrero away from Toronto will not come cheap, but I cannot honestly say that there is that much of a market for first baseman at the deadline.
I suspect that either Alonso or Guerrero gets traded next month, but not both All-Star first basemen.