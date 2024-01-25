MLB Rumors: 1 perfect trade partner for Mariners for each coveted SP
The Seattle Mariners have a surplus of starting pitching that they may look to trade from. These three teams could line up perfectly with the Mariners as trade partners.
By Curt Bishop
The Seattle Mariners are going to be an interesting team to watch in the coming weeks leading up to spring training.
It's evident that the team has a surplus of starting pitching and a slight shortage of position players. And so, they could look to trade from their surplus of young starters in order to land a bat or two.
Pitchers such as Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, and Logan Gilbert have drawn interest from other teams for quite some time. Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted that the Mariners are still looking to trade a starter so as to leave room to potential sign Blake Snell.
In this piece, we will determine a logical trade partner for the Mariners for each individual pitcher and see how they would fit with their potential new teams.