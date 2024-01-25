MLB Rumors: 1 perfect trade partner for Mariners for each coveted SP
The Seattle Mariners have a surplus of starting pitching that they may look to trade from. These three teams could line up perfectly with the Mariners as trade partners.
By Curt Bishop
3. Mariners can trade Bryan Woo to the Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins emerged as the best team in the AL Central last season, clinching a division title with a record of 87-75. However, their starting rotation has taken a few hits this offseason.
Firstly, Kenta Maeda signed with the division rival Detroit Tigers. To add salt to the wound, they lost their ace, Sonny Gray to the St. Louis Cardinals. Needless to say, Minnesota needs pitching, and they won't be going after Snell in all likelihood.
Woo brings high upside and could fit into the Twins rotation seamlessly. With the Twins most likely route of acquiring starting pitching being via trade, they'll have to part with at least one key offensive player.
The Mariners need offense and could benefit from this. Perhaps Jorge Polanco could find himself on the move in a potential deal, especially after the emergence of Edouard Julien.
The 23-year-old Woo went 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 starts and averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023.