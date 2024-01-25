MLB Rumors: 1 perfect trade partner for Mariners for each coveted SP
The Seattle Mariners have a surplus of starting pitching that they may look to trade from. These three teams could line up perfectly with the Mariners as trade partners.
By Curt Bishop
2. Bryce Miller to the St. Louis Cardinals just makes sense
Around the time of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals were well out of postseason contention, while the Mariners were making a push for October. Jon Morosi had reported that the two teams had spoken about potential trades that would give the Mariners a young position player and the Cardinals a young, controllable starter.
Ultimately, nothing materialized, and the Cardinals went into full-sell mode. But it would be worth considering giving the Mariners a call in an attempt to upgrade their rotation, even after signing Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson.
The Mariners asking price will be high of course, and the Cardinals are high on their core of young position players. This means a move for Logan Gilbert is unlikely.
But Bryce Miller could fit the bill for St. Louis. He provides swing-and-miss stuff and could slide right into the Cardinals rotation. The Cardinals have been looking for pitchers with that capability.
In order to land Miller, the Cardinals will have to part with one of their young position players, but they may be able to keep Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, and Brendan Donovan intact. Instead, they could potentially send Alec Burleson or Dylan Carlson back to Seattle in exchange.