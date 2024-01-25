MLB Rumors: 1 perfect trade partner for Mariners for each coveted SP
The Seattle Mariners have a surplus of starting pitching that they may look to trade from. These three teams could line up perfectly with the Mariners as trade partners.
By Curt Bishop
1. Logan Gilbert to the New York Yankees is a match
The New York Yankees have been very busy this winter, having already made several key moves to upgrade their offense.
However, their pitching staff could use some work. They're banking a lot on a healthy season from Carlos Rodon, which if that works out, the Yankees would be in good shape.
But another front-end starter would really help the Yankees out as they look to rebound from a year in which they missed the postseason. Gilbert certainly fits the mold of what the Yankees need.
Again, Seattle's asking price will be high. They might demand some younger players such as Oswald Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera. It's also not too much of a stretch to assume Gleyber Torres or DJ LeMahieu could be included in a package.
Gilbert would make the Yankees instant contenders for a World Series title, something they have not experienced since 2009.
They have the pieces necessary to meet the Mariners' asking price and it will be interesting to see if they decide to pursue another starter.
Gilbert would fit nicely next to Gerrit Cole and Rodon.