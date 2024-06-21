A Mariners-White Sox trade for Seattle to run away with the AL West
The biggest name that has been mentioned on the trade block is undoubtedly the Chicago White Sox outfielder, Luis Robert Jr. Robert is coming off an incredible 2023 season in which he hit 38 homers and 36 doubles. He's under contract through the 2027 season, making him arguably the most expensive player on the market right now.
Though he hasn't had a great start to 2024, there are a few reasons to hold out hope on the star outfielder. He's fought through injuries and hasn't really gotten a consistent start to the year. Despite a horrid batting average (.198), he's still managed an OPS+ of 112. When his strikeout rate evens out, because it won't stay around 40%, his average will rise and his OPS will climb into the .800s.
The Seattle Mariners could use a bat like that in their lineup. And they've shown a willingness to pay top dollar in the past. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also lists the Mariners as one of the teams that could use Robert.
A blockbuster Mariners-White Sox Luis Robert Jr. trade that gives Seattle the offensive boost they need
The Mariners need offense in the worst way. Their pitching staff is talented enough to carry them through the regular season, but you simply won't win in October with an offense like the one they have.
Luckily for them, their system is loaded with pitching talent, allowing them to deal one of their young major league arms to take the prospect capital off the trade.
The young arm being dealt in the deal is Emerson Hancock, the sixth starting pitcher in the Mariners system. Hancock is behind George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Logan Gilbert. He was the Mariners 4th ranked prospect last year and holds a tremendous amount of value in this deal. He would be a perfect piece to headline the deal.
Alongside Hancock is the Mariners top prospect, infielder Cole Young. Young is the 26th ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's having a good 2024, where he's slashing .269/.354/.406 with 18 extra base hits. He would hold a ton of value in this trade, adding another top 100 prospect to their system.
Ben Williamson is the third and final prospect in this deal. He's slashing .282/.381/.397 across two levels of the minor leagues this season. Williamson is a field first third baseman that has shown great promise in his professional career.
The White Sox are in no rush to deal their star outfielder. They may even demand another prospect or two in the deal. For the Mariners, they have the prospect capital to make a deal happen. They have been willing to deal for big stars in the past, where this could be some of the same.