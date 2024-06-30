A Royals trade with AL Central rival to add some much-needed outfield help
The Kansas City Royals find themselves in a challenging division alongside the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians. Currently sitting in third place with a record of 46-39, they are eight games behind the Guardians. According to FanGraphs, the Royals have a 37.8 percent chance of making the postseason, a 6.7 percent chance of winning the division, and a 1.2 percent chance of capturing the World Series title.
Despite having a talented roster and a strong pitching staff, the Royals have significant gaps, particularly in the outfield. Their current outfielders, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Isbel, and MJ Melendez, are all underperforming, producing below league average.
While acquiring a superstar like Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox would be ideal, the Royals lack a strong farm system, making such a trade unlikely due to the high demands of the White Sox. Instead, they could turn to a division rival, the Detroit Tigers, who may soon start selling. Mark Canha, currently at the end of his contract with the Tigers and set to become a free agent after this season, could be an affordable acquisition.
A Royals-Tigers trade package for Mark Canha
A potential trade package for Canha could include infielder Peyton Wilson and right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila, who are ranked No. 22 and No. 29, respectively, in the Royals' system by MLB Pipeline.
Mark Canha, 35, has consistently produced offensively throughout his career, despite not being a strong defensive outfielder. Known for his ability to reach base, Canha's on-base percentage benefits from a combination of walks and hit-by-pitches, even if he has a low batting average.
In 2024, Mark Canha has played in 75 games, slashing .234/.342/.352 for an OPS of .695. In those 75 games, he has hit six home runs, 13 doubles, while knocking in 31 RBIs and scoring 35 times.
What prospects would Royals have to trade for Mark Canha?
Peyton Wilson, 24, currently plays for the Royals' Double-A affiliate and could reach the Major Leagues as early as the 2025 season. Like Canha, Wilson excels at getting on base and hitting for a solid average, though he isn't known for his power. He has the potential to be a reliable role player but is unlikely to become a superstar.
In 2024, Peyton Wilson has played in 69 games, slashing .219/.338/.387 for an OPS of .724. In those 69 games, he has hit eight home runs, 12 doubles, while knocking in 37 RBIs and scoring 41 times.
Luinder Avila, 22, is also playing at Double-A with the Royals. He shows solid potential as a starting pitcher, though consistency remains an issue. In 2024, he has improved his strikeouts and reduced hits but continues to struggle with walks. Avila projects as a dependable fourth or fifth starter, capable of having a solid career,
In 2024, Avila has started 14 games. In those 14 games, he has recorded 64.2 innings, pitching to an ERA of 3.76, with a record of 6-3, while striking out 66 to 33 walks for a with a WHIP of 1.376.
Acquiring Canha from the Tigers would address the Royals' outfield issues without requiring a significant overhaul of their farm system. This move could provide the Royals with the boost needed to remain competitive in the division and potentially secure a postseason berth.