MLB Rumors: Marlins playoff chase takes a hit with terrible news on Sandy Alcantara
Sandy Alcantara was removed from his rehab game and now the Marlins have to hope they can still make a deep playoff run even without their ace pitcher.
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was removed from his rehab game on Thursday night after feeling forearm tightness. He won't pitch again this season, according to Craig Mish.
In 2022, Alcantara won the NL Cy Young award but has struggled in 2023 with consistency. In his lone rehab game, he pitched four shutout innings, struck out four, and gave up only one hit with no walks.
He was starting rehab after getting injured with a right forearm flexor strain and has not played since Sept. 6 when the Marlins placed him on the 15-day injured list.
UPDATE: Alcantara confirmed that he will not pitch again this season.
Can the Miami Marlins make the postseason without Sandy Alcantara?
The Marlins are in a deep playoff run, and this will hurt them as they are still attempting to clinch a spot. According to FanGraphs, the Marlins currently hold a 48.9 percent chance of making it to the playoffs. They are in a tight race with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, currently half a game behind the Cubs with very few games left.
Before this injury, Alcantara pitched in 184 innings and had an ERA of 4.14. While it wasn't as elite as his previous ERA of 2.28 in 2022, it's still better than most pitchers. He also held a record of 7-12 while striking out 151 batters and pitching three complete games, including a complete game shutout.
It's currently unknown if he will be able to return this season or during a possible postseason. Many people are saying it could mean he might need Tommy John surgery, but no one fully knows the facts yet.
The only things fans can do at this time is wait for more information to be reported and cross their fingers that they can still make a playoff run, with their talented roster of players helping pick up the slack of losing one of their best players.