Latest Cardinals connection could be really bad news for Oli Marmol's future
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Oli Marmol to a contract extension before the season started, but could he still be on the outs?
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol signed a contract extension before the season began, much to the dismay of fans who wanted him fired following last year's disappointing finish. Since late July of last season, the Cardinals have the worst record in the National League Central. They are 5-6 so far this year, showing some flashes but also lacking consistency.
John Mozeliak gave Marmol his extension and a vote of confidence before the season began, suggesting that the Cardinals front office was aligned behind the young skipper.
“All three of us were somewhat relieved,” Mozeliak said, per The Athletic. “Because what you didn’t want to have happen was if we got off to a rocky start, all of a sudden everybody is calling up someone’s head. So really, it was more of not just a vote of confidence, because he knows we appreciate what he does and how hard he works. But I think it’s something that now no longer will be a distraction, for Oli, staff, players and front office.”
One can debate that reasoning all day long. Giving Marmol an extension simply to avoid hot seat rumors is...something, but it's also done little to quell concerns among the fanbase.
Skip Schumaker still a threat to replace Oli Marmol as Cardinals manager
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker is currently managing the Miami Marlins. Schumaker has impressed front offices around baseball by taking a lower-payroll team to the postseason. However, there are rumblings around Miami that he won't be long for his position.
The Marlins are off to a 1-10 start on the season, and Schmuaker is in the final year of his deal after the two sides agreed to void the option in his contract this offseason. Schumaker was reportedly upset about the departure of Kim Ng, and may need a change of scenery should the Marlins struggles continue.
"A (Schumaker) return in 2025, at this point, is not considered likely in the wake of the change in the front office hierarchy, coupled with the organization’s decision not to improve the roster this past offseason," the Herald reported on Tuesday.
Unlike Miami, the Cardinals are willing to spend in free agency and on the trade market. The Marlins have long frustrated fans by trading away impact players to avoid a massive payday, and despite plenty of emerging young talent on the roster, there's little to suggest they'll change their penny-pinching ways long term.
If the Cardinals fail to make the playoffs again in 2024, expect Schumaker to be a popular candidate to replace Marmol, extension be damned.