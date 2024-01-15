MLB Rumors: Matt Chapman favorite isn’t the Cubs, but Chicago still lurking
While the Chicago Cubs are not considered the favorites to sign Matt Chapman as of now, they're certainly not out of the running.
When right, Matt Chapman is one of the best third basemen in baseball. He's been an All-Star before and has hit 25+ home runs in a season three times in his seven-year career, including hitting as many as 36 in one year back in 2019. The bat has legitimate power, but his glove is where he really shines, as Chapman has taken home four Gold Glove Awards including winning one in 2023.
Anyone with the resume Chapman has would be highly sought-after. Sure he strikes out a lot and doesn't hit for a very high average, but Chapman is a star when right. The problem is the 30-year-old is coming off a miserable platform year. He got off to a raging hot start in April, winning the AL Player of the Month Award. He then slashed .205/.298/.361 the rest of the way with 12 home runs and 33 RBI. For five months and their two playoff games, Chapman was practically invisible at the plate.
With that in mind, his market has not been nearly as robust as he had hoped entering his free agency. Chapman will still earn a lot of money and can easily get a nine-figure deal since he's the best third baseman available by far and one of the best position players available even after the down year, but the bad year has limited his interest substantially.
While there haven't been many Chapman rumors, USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that a favorite has emerged. It's not the Chicago Cubs as many Cubs fans had hoped, but that's not to mean that Chicago is out.
Giants believed to be Matt Chapman favorite but Cubs still lurking
Nightengale says in his latest article that "It’s hard to imagine seeing free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman anywhere but the San Francisco Giants or possibly the Chicago Cubs". Nightengale saying "or possibly" gives reason to believe that the San Francisco Giants are the clear favorites right now, but the Cubs are not out.
Both of these teams make sense as a Chapman landing spot with both teams needing offense, both teams having tons of money to spend, and both teams benefitting from a potential addition at third base.
The Giants have J.D. Davis at third base for now but he's a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign and with the way he ended his 2023 season, he shouldn't have a guaranteed spot in the lineup locked in. The Cubs would have one of Patrick Wisdom or Nick Madrigal at third if the season started today, so it's safe to say that their need to add a player like Chapman is a bit more dire.
Chapman's rough season brings some concern to the table when discussing a massive multi-year deal, but chances are, he's going to perform better than he did in 2023. Plus, while this season might've been the worst of his career, he still had an above-average 108 OPS+ and took home a Gold Glove.
The Giants have the need and the desperation to get a Chapman deal done. Chapman's familiarity with the Bay Area shouldn't hurt their case either. However, the Cubs shouldn't be counted out. Their offseason has finally begun with the Shota Imanaga signing and the Michael Busch trade. More moves are on the horizon, and this could easily be one of them.