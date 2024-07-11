A Yankees-Giants trade to get DJ LeMahieu out of the picture entirely
The Yankees recent struggles have GM Brian Cashman scouring the trade market to give New York's roster a boost it desperately needs. Securing an upgrade over DJ LeMahieu might be the most efficient way to inject manager Aaron Boone's lineup with new life.
LeMahieu has been showing slight signs of life recently, but it doesn't change the reality that he's been one of the worst everyday starters in the major this season. He's yet to hit a home run on the season and his .206 batting average isn't helping matters either. He does give the Yankees a solid defender at second or third base but his drag on the lineup can't be absorbed for much longer.
The Yankees should trade with the Giants to replace DJ LeMahieu
Third base is likely the best position for the Yankees to target when looking for an upgrade. There are several veterans slated to hit the trade market in the coming weeks. The best fit for New York might well be Matt Chapman. The 31-year-old infielder is quietly having a standout season for the Giants.
His 3.6 WAR on the season illustrates just how good he's been for San Francisco. He isn't hitting for high average but he has left the yard 12 times in 340 at-bats. It's reasonable to project his offensive numbers to improve if he's given the chance to play at Yankee Stadium down the stretch.
The elite defense Chapman plays at third base would also give New York's pitching staff some much-needed support. He lacks LeMahieu's versatility but is a better pure defender at the hot corner. The Yankees could still give LeMahieu some at-bats at first and second base but Chapman would immediately do the lion's share of work at third.
What a Yankees-Giants trade for Matt Chapman would look like
The Giants are currently 10 games out of first place in the NL West so the time is right for them to sell. The reality that Chapman can opt out of his current deal after this season only adds to the speed with which San Francisco should act.
Chapman only projects to be a rental for a contender, which is going to depress his trade value. In this theoretical transaction the Giants pick up a couple mid-tier prospects who are ready to absorb bullpen innings right away.
The Yankees like Gomez's stuff but should be willing to part with him due to the unpredictable nature of young relievers. Messinger is similar, acting as a starting pitcher in Double-A Somerset. Two top-25 prospects from New York's system is an impressive get for two months of Chapman.
Bringing in Chapman won't fix all of the figurative holes in Boone's leaking ship but it would plug up one of the biggest weaknesses on the Yankees roster. New York should move quickly to land the talented third baseman before one of their rivals beats them to the punch.