MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer takes big step toward improbable playoff return
It may have seemed far-fetched, but the Rangers may not be without Max Scherzer in the playoffs after all.
The Texas Rangers have hopes this postseason that Max Scherzer may be eligible to return if they make it to the ALCS. He was recently left on the ALDS roster. On Friday afternoon, however, Scherzer threw to live batters for the first time since his injury on Sept. 12 when he went on the Injured list with a right shoulder strain.
He pitched two innings of simulated baseball against his fellow Ranger teammates and recorded around 40 pitches and was quite happy with his performances.
"I felt good, I've got to recover. I've got to see how I wake up tomorrow and see what this does to the arm," Scherzer said according to ESPN’s David Schoenfield,
Scherzer won’t be added to the ALDS roster, but if they make it further, he has the possibility to return. When asked about playing, he told ESPN’s David Schoenfield, "That's not my decision. We'll have a discussion about it. But it's October, and all hands on deck. I'll do whatever it takes to help the team."
MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer could possibly return if Rangers make ALCS
In the postseason, the Rangers have had two pitchers step up massively in Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery to replace the injured Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. But with a possible Scherzer return, the Rangers may just have enough to win the World Series.
Scherzer has a long history of playing in postseason games, and even if he doesn’t start with the Rangers, he could be a major addition to the bullpen. He helped lead the Washington Nationals to winning the World Series in 2019 and he has experience coming out of the bullpen in the postseason.
It was first reported that Scherzer would not be able to return for the postseason, but his resilience is quite admirable. He has rehabbed faster than expected for the most important time of the year. Scherzer’s long-term health matters, so it might be hard for them to use him often due to focusing on next season too.