A Mets-Pirates trade to add a regular hired gun to fix the bullpen
The New York Mets, currently holding a 40-39 record, have started to play well recently, positioning themselves as potential buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. After a rocky start to the season, the Mets have managed to string together multiple win streaks against strong teams, improving their chances of a postseason run.
Despite their improved performance, the Mets remain out of the current playoff picture, trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by one game for the third Wild Card spot and sitting 12.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. According to FanGraphs, they have a 47.5 percent chance to make the playoffs, with a one percent chance to win the division.
A critical area of need for the Mets is their bullpen. Closer Edwin Diaz has struggled with consistency, and other bullpen arms like Adam Ottavino, Adrian Houser, and Danny Young have been performing below league average. To address this, the Mets could consider a potential trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman.
Chapman, who played a key role in the Texas Rangers' World Series victory in 2023, has continued to be effective despite some inconsistency with the Pirates this season. The 35-year-old veteran has the potential to bring stability and experience to the Mets' bullpen, especially as they push for a postseason berth.
In 2024, Chapman has played in 34 games, throwing 28 innings with an ERA of 3.86. He has recorded 47 strikeouts and 27 walks and has recently started to close games, recording two saves.
A Mets-Pirates trade that sends Aroldis Chapman back to New York
To acquire Chapman, the Mets might have to part with some of their promising young talents. One potential trade package could include outfielder Alex Ramirez and right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong, ranked No. 16 and No. 20 in the Mets' system by MLB Pipeline.
Alex Ramirez, a 21-year-old outfielder, has significant upside and could become a key prospect for the Pirates, who currently lack depth in their outfield prospects. Despite a lower batting average compared to previous seasons, Ramirez has developed into a more well-rounded player, walking at a career-high rate.
In 2024, Ramirez has played 65 games for Double-A Binghamton, posting a .242 batting average with a .322 on-base percentage and a .349 slugging percentage. He has 61 hits, including 14 doubles, two triples, and three home runs, along with 33 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
Jonah Tong, also 21, is a strikeout machine with a fastball that clocks between 93-95 MPH, peaking at 98. Though he struggles with control at times, his potential to generate whiffs makes him an enticing prospect. With further development, Tong could become a dominant arm in the Pirates' farm system.
In 2024, Tong has played for two teams within the Mets' organization, recording a 3-1 record with a 2.35 ERA across 14 games. He has struck out 92 batters over 61.1 innings while allowing 41 hits and 26 walks.
This trade could be a win-win for both teams. The Mets would acquire a veteran reliever/closer in Chapman, boosting their bullpen for a playoff run. Meanwhile, the Pirates would gain two promising prospects in Ramirez and Tong, helping to bolster their farm system for the future. As the trade deadline approaches, this deal could significantly impact the fortunes of both franchises.