A Mets-Blue Jays trade for a reunion to complete push into playoff contention
The New York Mets have completely turned their season around. There was a point in the year when the Mets looked to be in the basement of the National League, but after going 11-2 in their last 13, they're right back in the playoff picture.
A week ago, Baseball Reference gave the Mets less than a 10% chance of making the postseason. Fast forward to today and their odds sit at 47%, a completely 180-degree turn on the season.
Now, instead of looking to sell their expiring contracts, the Mets can turn into serious buyers at the deadline. They will need to look to upgrade their starting rotation as it's been injured and inconsistent all season.
A Mets-Blue Jays trade that brings Chris Bassitt back to the Big Apple
Two seasons ago, Chris Bassitt was a member of the Mets, one who produced very consistent results in their starting rotation. He went 15-9 across 30 starts where he held a 3.42 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.
This season, Bassitt is just as consistent. Through 15 starts for the Blue Jays, he holds a 3.52 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. His consistency is one of his best traits and the Mets know exactly what they would be getting if they made a move for him.
Bassitt would come with team control through next year, making him more expensive than a typical trade deadline rental. This deal would send the Mets' 10th and 23rd-ranked prospects over to the Blue Jays to acquire Bassitt.
Blade Tidwell has an impressive four-pitch arsenal and some average command to go with it. This has resulted in a successful 2024 season where he holds a sub-4.00 ERA across two levels of the minor leagues.
Ziegler has an incredible arsenal of pitches. His fastball, splitter and curveball are all plus pitches, leaving it a bit confusing why he's ranked so low on the Mets prospect list. He struggles with command, walking more hitters than he's allowed hits in his professional career, but his ability when he's in the zone makes him a very valuable prospect.
The Blue Jays may not be looking to sell just yet, but if they fall out of the playoff picture, this trade could make a lot of sense. It would give the Mets the reliable starter that they desperately need, and it would give the Blue Jays two valuable prospects.