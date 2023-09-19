MLB Rumors: Insider connects former MVP to Mets, and it’s not Shohei Ohtani
The New York Mets don't appear likely to sign two-way star Shohei Ohtani, but they could add a different former MVP to the mix.
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets likely won't sign Shohei Ohtani, who is sure to command a record contract despite the fact that he probably won't pitch in 2024. Ohtani's days as a two-way player are limited, and the Mets know this. He's good enough to win an MVP as a hitter only. However, any team that signs Ohtani will be paying him two-way money. That's not a smart decision for a New York team that is more than one move away from winning.
While Ohtani could be out of the cards for the Mets, they have several free-agent targets, including one former MVP per Jon Heyman. Adding a player like Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger would solve a couple of problems for the Mets. First, it would give New York a bonafide center fielder. Second, it would allow Buck Showalter to move Brandon Nimmo to one of the corner outfield spots.
MLB Rumors: Insider links Cody Bellinger to the New York Mets
Heyman believes New York needs to add pitching and plenty of it, as well as some bullpen help. Extending Pete Alonso should also be a top priority, as rival teams called about his availability at the trade deadline. Alonso is set to reach free agency after next season.
However, Bellinger remains the most intriguing fit for the fanbase, and for good reason. He's had a rebound season and suddenly looks like the player who out-dueled Christian Yelich for the NL MVP just a few years ago.
"Let’s face it, they didn’t hit enough this year. We beat up the pitchers all year long, but they underperformed almost as badly at bat. There are two obvious choices here. I’d go Cody Bellinger over Matt Chapman for extra offense, and extra versatility. Bellinger could mostly play center field and move Brandon Nimmo to left field, where he’d be outstanding, and could also spell Pete Alonso at first base," Heyman wrote.
Signing Bellinger would also provide the Mets with a backup plan should Alonso leave or be traded.