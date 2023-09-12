MLB Rumors: 3 Brewers David Stearns could bring with him to New York Mets
The New York Mets have hired former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns to run their front office. Stearns could bring these Brewers with him to NYC.
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets have hired David Stearns to lead their front office, a move that was long rumored but has now become the reality in Queens. New York's disappointing 2023 season only hightlighted the need for a fresh approach, and the 38-year-old Stearns can bring just that.
Stearns took a year off after parting ways with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he led one of the smallest markets in the sport to the postseason on multiple occasions. Stearns gained a reputation for bold decisions in the process, and proved he could perform under pressure without the resources some organizations offer.
Now with Steve Cohen as his boss, Stearns should have no problem chasing the free agents and trade assets of his dreams. He also has the background to build from within, and add to the Mets farm system. Stearns has consistently drafted well, adding some of the best prospects in baseball to the Brewers system. Cohen will expect him to do the same in Queens.
With Stearns leading the charge starting this offseason, could he bring some of his old friends with him?
MLB Rumors: Could the Mets hire Craig Counsell?
There's no guarantee Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee at the end of this season, as his contract is up. Stearns could pull a shocker and chase his former skipper, as Counsell has postseason experience leading a younger team, which the Mets currently are.
Ken Rosenthal previously considered the Mets as a possible landing spot for Counsell, and for good reason. As Rosenthal notes, Counsell's track record speaks for itself:
"Counsell, 53, took over as Brewers manager on May 4, 2015. The team set a franchise record by reaching the postseason four straight years from 2018 to ‘21, then missed by one game last season. As September begins, it stands a 97 percent chance of making the playoffs and 79 percent chance of winning the NL Central, which it leads by three games with 29 to play."
If it's money Counsell wants, the Mets can offer plenty of it. If familiarity is in play, well they just hired Stearns. If it's a fresh start, where better than New York?
It would be unwise for Milwaukee to let Counsell leave, but it may not fully be up to them. New York has plenty to offer in a young core led by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. It's enticing.