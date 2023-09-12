MLB Rumors: 3 Brewers David Stearns could bring with him to New York Mets
The New York Mets have hired former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns to run their front office. Stearns could bring these Brewers with him to NYC.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Mets trade for Willy Adames?
Willy Adames is having a down year by his standards, but even subpar production from this shortstop is good enough for a 30-home run pace. In the era of sink or swim, Adames is just the latest example of a player who provides plenty of pop, defense, and base-running ability, but struggles to get on base at a consistent clip.
Still, Adames was in search of a new contract last offseason right as Stearns left. He plays shortstop, meaning he would have to switch positions upon joining the Mets -- that's Lindor's spot in the infield. Stearns traded for Adames in the first place when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. At the time of the trade, Adames was hitting under the Mendoza line, but quickly turned things around to slash .285/.366/.521 with 20 home runs in 99 games with the Brewers in 2021. Just a year later, he hit 30 home runs, and should do so again this season.
Adames wants a new deal, but it's not Stearns fault it wasn't given. Milwaukee is a smaller market, forced to do more with less resources. Stearns never got the play from ownership to extend Adames, which is largely why he's scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season. If Cohen agrees to pay up, the infielder becomes an intriguing trade target for a lineup that could use some pop beyond Alonso.