MLB Rumors: 3 Brewers David Stearns could bring with him to New York Mets
The New York Mets have hired former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns to run their front office. Stearns could bring these Brewers with him to NYC.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could Mets trade for Corbin Burnes?
Corbin Burnes is a former NL Cy Young winner, but much like Adames, he has yet to receive his first big payday thanks to the arbitration system in baseball. The Mets signed two big-name pitchers in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer the last two offseasons, but traded both away at the deadline. If New York prefers a younger, fresher approach, they should make a play for Burnes, who still has a year left on his contract. An extension could be agreed upon shortly after said deal.
Burnes expressed plenty of anger at Brewers ownership after Stearns left, as the arbitration process did not play out well.
“There’s no denying that the relationship was definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way to get around that,” Burnes said at the time. “When some of the things that are said … they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year. That’s something that probably didn’t need to be said.”
At the time of the hearing, FanSided's Robert Murray wrote a piece suggesting Milwaukee made a mistake in their handling of Burnes situation.
"Going to an arbitration hearing, and ripping the best young pitcher in baseball to his face, over less than $750,000 is not worth it. Sure, it saved the Brewers money now. It saved them money in the future, too...Burnes intends to move forward and put the ruling behind him. The Brewers have, too, issuing a statement on what the right-hander means to the organization. But the potential long-term ramifications of damaging their relationship was not worth saving less than $750,000."
Those long-term ramifications could come to a head this offseason, should Burnes want out. Expect the Mets to be front and center if that comes to pass.