MLB Rumors: Mets dubious future, Dylan Cease staring contest, Blue Jays-Blake Snell buzz

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays could be dark horse for Blake Snell
USA Today's Bob Nightengale dropped a bombshell rumor that could shake up the offseason with the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly "quietly monitoring" Blake Snell's free agency.
The Blue Jays being interested in Snell is fascinating because they already have one of the best rotations in baseball without him. Kevin Gausman is one of the best pitchers in the AL. He's followed by quality innings eaters Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt. Rounding out the rotation is Yusei Kikuchi who is coming off an excellent season and Alek Manoah who, despite his struggles in 2023, was an AL Cy Young finalist in 2022. Adding Blake Snell to the fold could make the Jays rotation the best in the league.
The question if they do shock the world and sign Snell, is what happens next? The Jays are in need of an offensive boost, and would theoretically be spending their remaining funds on pitching. Perhaps this could lead to an additional trade involving Kikuchi or even Manoah for some additional offense.
A playoff rotation consisting of Gausman, Snell, Berrios, and Bassitt is one no American League team will want to deal with. It's probably unlikely the Jays pull it off, and Nightengale does say that several teams remain engaged with Snell, but it appears to be something we should be monitoring. The longer this goes on, the lower his price dips. When his price dips, surprise teams enter the fold. The Jays could be that team that steals Snell away and forms a super-rotation.