MLB Rumors: Mets dubious future, Dylan Cease staring contest, Blue Jays-Blake Snell buzz
- Mets future plans should be questioned
- White Sox asking price for Dylan Cease remains high
- Blue Jays could be dark horse for Blake Snell
MLB Rumors: Mets future plans should be questioned
The New York Mets have had their quietest offseason since Steve Cohen bought the team. They've signed several players to short-term deals but outside of a failed Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit, they've stayed away from long-term commitments.
This came as a bit of a surprise following what was a disastrous season in 2023, but when looking more into it, the Mets plan is very clear. They're using 2024 as a "transition" year, seeing what they have with their prospects and young talent before going all in again next offseason when the free agency class looks a whole lot better.
While that plan looks good on the surface, there's one problem. Most of the top free agents, including their own first baseman, Pete Alonso, are all represented by Scott Boras. While the Mets have done business with Boras under Cohen, signing more than one high-end free agent represented by the same agent is tough to do in the same offseason, as the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal notes (subscription required):
"But when one agent controls the top of the market, it makes for a more challenging dynamic, executives say — particularly when that agent is willing to protract negotiations."
The Mets have a ton of money coming off the books after next season opening the door for Steve Cohen to get ultra-aggressive again, but dealing with Boras for multiple free agents is when things get tricky. If the Mets want to re-sign Pete Alonso, they'll have to deal with Boras. If they want to steal Juan Soto away from the crosstown rival Yankees, same thing. If they want to reunite Corbin Burnes with David Stearns they're going to have to talk to Scott Boras.
It's not impossible that the Mets sign multiple Boras clients in the same offseason. If anyone were to do it it'd be Steve Cohen. However, Boras' ability to drag things out could make their plans complicated. It's a plan that could work out, but it's hard to fully trust it until it officially happens.