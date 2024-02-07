MLB Rumors: Mets engage in talks with free agent slugger ahead of spring training
Will the New York Mets make a move for a new designated hitter? A new report indicates that talks have opened up with a free agent.
By James Nolan
After a somewhat quiet off-season, it looks like the New York Mets have their eyes on one more free-agency move before spring training hits. They've made low-risk moves on veterans all off-season to improve their pitching and defense, but they haven't added an impact bat to join their lineup.
New York has a few great pieces in their lineup. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are surefire stars, and Jeff McNeil is a former batting champion. On top of that, Brandon Nimmo was recently named MLB’s second-best left fielder. Francisco Alvarez hit 25 HRs in his rookie season, giving the Mets another power bat in the lineup.
The Mets have one issue right now — they don't have a DH. If the new Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, can pull off a deal with J.D. Martinez, it would solve their DH problem.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets and Martinez's camp have had dialogue just before the start of spring training.
J.D. Martinez would be a great fit with the Mets
The six-time All-Star is coming off another great season. In 2023, Martinez recorded 33 HRs and 103 RBIs while retaining an impressive .271 BA.
New York doesn't have a World Series contending roster right now. However, they have a few solid pieces that could play a role in a playoff run.
Alonso has the power to hit 40 HRs. He’s done it in three out of five seasons throughout his short career. Lindor is coming off a 30/30 season. Martinez would be the third elite power bat in the lineup, giving the Mets a legitimate playoff-caliber lineup.
Spring training starts later this month. Stearns doesn't have much time to find a DH in free agency before then. He's lucky enough that a former World Series champion is still up for grabs, and it might not take too much.
The Mets have a ton of players in their prime ready to win now. As much as Stearns may want to wait til 2025 to contend, there might be some who have different opinions. Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga, Lindor, Alonso, McNeil, and Nimmo are all in the prime years of their careers. They might not want a younger player, such as Mark Vientos, as the everyday DH.
Signing Martinez would not only make the Mets better on paper going into spring training, but it would also show the other players that Stearns is in it to win it. With the six-time All-Star in need of a new home and New York in need of a DH, it only makes sense to pair up.