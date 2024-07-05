A Mets-White Sox trade to solidify rotation, playoff spot
The New York Mets would win the award for "Comeback Team of the Year" if the season ended today. And if that award was even a thing.
Anyway, the roller coaster season that the Mets have been through has been nothing short of incredible. They struggled and they struggled badly to begin the year. And then, with the help of Grimace, they've launched themselves back into the postseason race just in time to be buyers at the trade deadline.
ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield ($) matched each MLB team with a player they should trade for or trade away. Schoenfield matched the Mets with White Sox starter Erick Fedde, and it makes a ton of sense.
"Fedde feels like a good option, though. In another astute move by the White Sox, they signed him after a year in Korea and he has been very good, cutting way down on his walk rate while increasing his strikeout rate," Schoenfield wrote. "He signed a two-year deal, so the added advantage is he would replace one of those departing free agents in the rotation."
A Mets-White Sox trade that doesn't sell the farm for Erick Fedde
This idea makes perfect sense. It adds an upgrade to the pitching rotation at a cheap price that has an additional year on his contract. If the Mets remain competitive this season, Fedde would be a huge piece in their rotation. If the Mets fail to compete down the stretch, Fedde remains with the team to push for the postseason in 2025.
This one-for-one deal makes sense for both sides and I'll explain why, right after I introduce you to shortstop prospect Jeremy Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, 18, is one of the younger prospects in baseball right now, having been born in the year 2006. That doesn't even feel right to write.
The 18-year-old is the Mets 13th ranked prospect and comes with a ton of potential. He's a tremendous athlete who runs well and has shown promise both in the box and in the field. While he's typically a hit-over-power kind of hitter, this could change as he grows into his frame. The left-handed hitter is slashing .286/.382/.428 in 91 career games of rookie ball.
So why would a one for one make sense for both sides here?
For the White Sox, Rodriguez is exactly the type of prospect they're looking for. He's young and the sky is the limit. Chicago doesn't need MLB-ready prospects just yet because they're not really MLB-ready as an organization. They also get off Fedde's contract, saving them crucial money.
For the Mets, they get a pitcher that helps them win this year and in 2025. If all things go well, Fedde could even end up with an extension in the Big Apple. They also don't mind paying the full cost of his contract, as they're a big market team where money is rarely a problem.