Mets fans definitely shouldn’t get their hopes up over wild trade connection
By Lior Lampert
Sorry to burst your bubble, New York Mets fans, but not everything you hear/read on the internet is true.
The rumor mill is swirling with the 2024 MLB trade deadline only days away. With that in mind, it's important not to put too much stock into every report in the ether. So, we're begging the Mets faithful to take the recent linkage to Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet with a significant grain of salt.
During an episode of the Foul Territory podcast, former major league infielder-turned-show host boldly claimed Mets owner Steve Cohen would do "anything" for Crochet.
We saw a massive update surface on Thursday that may have effectively taken Crochet off the trade market. Despite this, Frazier believes Cohen would "go out of his way" to acquire the left-hander merely to say he can.
Frazier boldly declares the Mets as the "one team holding [him] back" from completely shutting the door on Crochet getting traded before the deadline. Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star presumably made these comments on a whim.
Perhaps Frazier is saying this based on his personal experience(s) with Cohen. The former spent three seasons with the Mets from 2018-20, though his tenure in New York ended as the latter stepped into power.
However, we're begging you, Mets fans. Please don't put your blind faith in Frazier's hot take.
Crochet is thriving in his first year as a starter on a lowly White Sox club with the worst record in baseball. He is 6-7 with a 3.07 ERA, 0.970 WHIP and an MLB-best 157 strikeouts. However, he's already more than doubled his previous high innings count, which has impacted his market and value.
We apologize to anyone who supports the Mets on behalf of Frazier for building your hopes up. It's hard to envision Cohen and the Mets swooping in to pay the premium it'd require for Crochet for the sake of doing it.