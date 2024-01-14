MLB Rumors: Mets interest in veteran slugger is missing piece
The New York Mets need a DH for 2024 to compete in the playoffs. Jorge Soler, coming off a strong season, could be the missing piece they need.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets need a DH for 2024 if they plan on competing for a playoff spot. According to a recent report from MLB insider Héctor Gomez, Jorge Soler is on their radar.
Fans would be ecstatic if the organization could pull this off as new president of baseball operations David Stearns hasn’t made any big splashes.
Soler, at 31 years old, is coming off one of his best seasons. In 2023, the two-time World Series Champion hit 36 home runs and finished with an .853 OPS.
Should the Mets sign Jorge Soler?
New York could use another slugger in the lineup to join Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Outside of those two, no one on the Mets hit over 30 HRs last season. Both of them need protection, and Soler would offer that hitting fifth.
Winning the National League East would be an uphill battle for the Mets next season. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have loaded rosters, with tons of postseason success in recent years.
However, the Mets have a few great pieces. Along with Lindor and Alonso, they also have the 2022 NL batting champion, Jeff McNeil. On top of that, they have a great young catcher in Francisco Alvarez. The 22-year-old popped 25 HRs over the wall in his rookie season.
Adding Soler would give them a playoff-caliber lineup. Stearns has been making short-term deals all offseason. If the 31-year-old slugger is looking for a one-year or two-year deal, the Mets could be the team to negotiate with.
Mets owner Steve Cohen proved he’s not afraid to break out the checkbook. Giving Soler a short-term deal with a higher average annual value would make sense.
The 2024 pitching staff isn’t a strong point for the Mets, except for starter Kodai Senga and closer Edwin Diaz. Stearns could have some tricks up his sleeve with the signings he made to add to the rotation, but only time will tell.
If all goes well for his rotation next season, he can’t allow the offense to hold New York back. Signing Soler would finalize a great lineup for the 2024 Mets, and give them a legitimate chance to sneak into the playoffs.