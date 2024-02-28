MLB Rumors: Mets-Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell-Yankees trouble, SF Giants big splash
MLB rumors: Blake Snell open to short-term contract, which is bad for Yankees
On Bleacher Report Walk-Off, Jon Heyman spoke about Blake Snell's ongoing free agency sweepstakes. The 31-year-old is reportedly open to a short-term contract with opt-outs, potentially mirroring the contract Cody Bellinger signed with Chicago. That opens the door for several teams, but it does spell trouble for the New York Yankees.
While the Yankees have been circling Snell all winter, progress in talks has been hard to come by. Now, the potential for a shorter-term deal — which means a higher annual salary — complicates New York's pursuit. That would mean harsher tax penalties on the Yankees, who already have Juan Soto's upcoming free agency to consider. That's the downside to running an expensive team.
The Yankees have Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole all making more than $30 million next season. Carlos Rodon ($27 million), Marcus Stroman ($18 million), and Anthony Rizzo ($17 million) weigh down the books even further. If Snell is coming in looking for north of $30 million while maintaining all leverage with opt-outs starting next season, as Bellinger did, that deal structure could come back to haunt the Yankees. It's not an appealing setup.
With the Giants hungry to add talent, the Yankees already have one obvious competitor on the Snell front. The cross-town New York Mets still need pitching. So do the Boston Red Sox, for that matter. In terms of more probable destinations, the Los Angeles Angels are in major need of an ace to replace Shohei Ohtani atop their rotation. A lot of momentum is pushing Snell toward the West Coast.
We cannot count the Yankees out. If New York wants to buckle up and pay the tax, Snell would surely be thrilled to don the pinstripes. That said, the shifting market does not work in the Yankees' favor here.