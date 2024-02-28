MLB Rumors: Mets-Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell-Yankees trouble, SF Giants big splash
- Mets make a lot of sense for Jordan Montgomery
MLB rumors: Mets are in prime position to target Jordan Montgomery
While Blake Snell and Matt Chapman could follow the short-term Cody Bellinger path, Jordan Montgomery is expected to stick to his guns and try to land a long-term deal in free agency. For a 31-year-old without Snell's ceiling or accolades, that is a logical choice. Get paid now, and lock in fair compensation for as long as possible.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Montgomery wants to land a contract in the same realm as Aaron Nola's with the Philadelphia Phillies (seven years, $172 million). That said, we should expect that number to steadily fall with Opening Day on the horizon. Montgomery needs to budge eventually, and for Heyman, the Mets are a perfect landing spot.
"A healthy Senga/Montgomery combo would be a cornerstone to try to make the playoffs this year and to build around going forward. And one more item with Montgomery: He could not be made the qualifying offer, so there is no draft pick compensation tied to him; another element that does not disrupt the Mets’ big-picture plans."
New York's plans under David Stearns are a bit difficult to wrap one's head around. The Mets profess a desire to contend in 2024, but the front office has been hesitant to fully engage with expensive free agents after the Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer era imploded last season. New York is tiptoeing around an expensive tax bill and trying to maintain developmental avenues for the future.
As Heyman argues, Montgomery could serve as the best of both worlds — especially if his asking price falls far enough. He suggests an offer in the $115 million range, around $23 million annually. The Mets should make Montgomery say no. That would have steep financial implications, but New York can still find plenty of reps for their top pitching prospects while boasting a 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation, with Montgomery and Kodai Senga, that can actually accomplish something deep into the season.
The Mets probably aren't a likely landing spot for Montgomery, but relative to other big-name options left on the market, he is probably New York's best hope. That is especially true with Senga expected to miss time early in the season.