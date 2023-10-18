MLB Rumors: Mets ace target, Red Sox-Soto trade package, Braves reunions
- Could the Braves reunite with two players from their 2021 World Series team?
- What would it take for Red Sox to acquire Juan Soto?
- Could the Mets target a postseason hero for their starting rotation?
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Braves reunion with Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson?
The Atlanta Braves were once again eliminated early in the playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Now, they are preparing for an offseason in which they need to make some additions to ensure they can contend and advance further than the NLDS. While the outfield has Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris secured for the foreseeable future, there could be an opening for a spot.
Eddie Rosario has a club option worth $9 million. Kevin Pillar is set to become an unrestricted free agent. So, there is a chance that there is a void at left field this offseason.
So, how would they fill that void?
Sports Talk ATL listed some free agent outfield options for the Braves, and listed two names that the fanbase is familiar with -- Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson.
How do the Braves get back to the World Series? How about bringing back the two players who they acquired at the 2021 trade deadline that helped them win the Commissioner's Trophy that year?
Duvall left Atlanta after the 2022 season and signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The veteran outfielder was playing well before missing two months due to a fractured left wrist suffered while making a catch on April 9.
In 92 games, Duvall recorded a .247 batting average, .303 on-base percentage, a .531 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, 45 runs, 58 RBI, 79 hits, 110 strikeouts, and 22 walks in 320 at-bats.
As for Pederson, he was limited to 121 games due to injuries. Pederson slashed .235/.348/.416 while recording 15 home runs, 51 RBI, 59 runs, 84 hits, 89 strikeouts, and 57 walks in 258 at-bats.
These would be popular moves among the Braves fanbase, for sure. But we'll see how things shape this offseason. Remember, free agents are free to sign with a team five days after the conclusion of the World Series.