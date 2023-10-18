MLB Rumors: Mets ace target, Red Sox-Soto trade package, Braves reunions
- Could the Braves reunite with two players from their 2021 World Series team?
- What would it take for Red Sox to acquire Juan Soto?
- Could the Mets target a postseason hero for their starting rotation?
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: What could a Red Sox trade package look like for Juan Soto?
While the focus of the upcoming Hot Stove season will be on Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and where he signs, there is also uncertainty surrounding San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto. The Padres have a decision to make -- sign Soto to a long-term contract extension or risk him leaving for free agency after next season.
What if the Padres and Soto are unable to come to an agreement?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden (subscription required) looked at five teams to watch for a trade for Soto and what they would give up in return. Bowden lists the Boston Red Sox as an option and listed outfielder Alex Verdugo, pitcher Tanner Houck, and prospects Miguel Bleis and Luis Perales.
"The Red Sox need to make a splash this offseason and a Soto trade would certainly qualify," writes Bowen. "It also would take some of the pressure off the young players they’re developing, including Triston Casas, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela. A potential Red Sox package could start with Alex Verdugo, who would immediately become the Padres’ starting left fielder. Add in starting pitcher Tanner Houck (who would go right into the Padres’ rotation) and a couple of good prospects such as outfielder Miguel Bleis and right-hander Luis Perales. Can you imagine Verdugo being a centerpiece in both the Mookie Betts trade and a potential Soto trade? I can’t either, but with Soto having only one year of control remaining, it obviously reduces the return significantly."
Verdugo is coming off of a season that saw him get benched twice by manager Alex Cora, once for a lack of hustle and the other for reportedly showing up to Fenway Park two hours before the start of a game.
As for Houck, he is coming off a rough third season with the team. Houck carried a 5.01 ERA, a 1.368 WHIP, and a 6-10 win-loss record.
Bleis is the No. 5 prospect in Boston's farm system, while Perales is ranked 10th.
Soto played in all 162 games for the Padres this season, where he recorded a .275 batting average, a .410 on-base percentage, a .519 slugging percentage, 35 home runs, 97 runs, 109 RBI, 156 hits, 129 strikeouts, and a major league-high 132 walks in 568 at-bats.
Again, this will all be dependent on whether or not the Padres and Soto can reach common ground on a new contract. Granted, it would be an expensive contract, but that's been a given for a while considering that Soto is one of the best young players in the game.